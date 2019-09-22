East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Lorraine M. McCue


1917 - 2019
Lorraine M. McCue Obituary
Lorraine M. McCue
Aug 15, 1917 - Sept 4, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Lorraine Marie McCue passed away at the age of 102 on September 4 in Walnut Creek. She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband of 59 years, Thomas Decklan McCue. She is the dear mother of Marilyn L. Howes (Paul) and Thomas A. McCue (Linda). She is the loving grandmother of six grandchildren: Janice Labrado, Michele Momich, Linda Schutter, Jennifer Camp, Erin Winkler-McCue and Ben Winkler-McCue. Also surviving are ten much-loved great grandchildren.
Lorraine was a third generation San Franciscan, born to Albert L. and Adeline Arata on August 15, 1917. She grew up in San Francisco, graduating from Notre Dame High School and San Francisco State University. She was an elementary school teacher in the San Francisco School District. Tom and Lorraine McCue lived in San Francisco until 1983 when they moved to Walnut Creek.
Lorraine was a loving and devoted friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A funeral celebration and entombment were held on September 20 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
