Lorraine Mary Kirkendall
1932 - 2020
Lorraine Mary Kirkendall
March 4, 1932 - Oct. 26, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Lorraine Mary Kirkendall passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 after a joyous and fulfilling life. She was born in Flint, Michigan, to Helen and Walter Dmock. She went to college at the University of Michigan, majoring in journalism. She then moved to Oakland, California, where she would work for several years as an editor for a school newspaper. She would later meet her husband of 56 years, Paul Kirkendall. They would marry in 1963 in Flint, Michigan, then move to El Cerrito, California, and have two children, Ann and Glen.
While she was an active and engaged stay-at-home mother to her children, she found time for her love of reading and writing, collecting hundreds of books for her personal library. She and Paul were active parishioners at St. Jerome Church in El Cerrito. In her spare time, she would travel across the country, enjoying many National Parks and famous landmarks.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Collier, her son-in-law, Jack Collier, and her two grandchildren, Briana and Brandon Collier. Funeral services will be held on November 5th, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Sunset View Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
