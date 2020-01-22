|
|
Lou Ann Styles
86
Resident of Danville
Lou Ann Marie Styles (Burkholder) passed away on the morning of January 14th at home. Originally from Hood River, Oregon, she moved to California after high school graduation to attend California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, where she met Harold Styles and they were married in 1954. She has lived the last 52 years in Danville. She was a talented artist who taught art lessons in her home and at several local senior programs. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold and 5 children, Dana (Mark) Parrish, Vicki (Jim) Geers, Jamie (Dennis) Bresciani, Jeff (Sandra) Styles, and Pamela (Joe) Meyer. LouAnn and Harold have 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church in Danville on February 29, 2020 at 10am. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to PRIME TIME SENIORS MINISTRY PROGRAM, COMMUNITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 222 WEST EL PINTADO ROAD, DANVILLE CA 94526
View the online memorial for Lou Ann Styles
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020