Lou Gernhardt, IV
Dec. 8, 1949 - March 23, 2020
Native of San Francisco, CA
Louis Allan Gernhardt, IV, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Rohnert Park, CA. He was born December 8, 1949 at Children's Hospital in San Francisco, California to Louis Gernhardt III and Jeannette Cooper. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 and married Catherine Meyerhoff on July 3, 1971. He was one of the founders of Taylor Made Office Systems and had a 40 year career in the Office Equipment industry. He loved sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants. He was a great leader and was admired by many for his various contributions to local youth and nonprofit organizations in the city of Clayton, where he raised his family and resided most of his adult life. Lou especially loved his family and his girlfriend Sharon Smith Wilson. He is survived by his sons, Louis A Gernhardt V, Nicholas Gernhardt, Rocky Gernhardt, Chance Gernhardt, and Saleem Muhammad; his daughters-in-law, Holly Niles, Heather Gernhardt, Lauren Gernhardt, and Autumn Gernhardt; his grandchildren Adele Gernhardt, Audrey Gernhardt, Louis A Gernhardt VI, Rasha Muhammad, Cassidy Muhammad and Naseem Muhammad; his brother Thomas Gernhardt and sister-in-law Gail Gernhardt and sister Nancy Chenette and brother-in-law Cliff Chenette. His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please call Louie at 925-337-9980 for information regarding services.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2020