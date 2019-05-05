Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre
Louie R. Pandolfo
Feb. 27, 1925 - Apr. 25, 2019
Resident of San Lorenzo
Louie, a retired Teamster, is survived by Mary, his wife of 60 years; daughters: Kathy, Jeanna(Chris), Lisa(Andy); grandchildren: Amy(Anthony), Jamie, Christopher(Genny), Mindee, Darla, Ella, Jimmy, Nicholas, Dominik, Ayla and Ace. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 13 at 6:00-8:00pm and Internment Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00am at Holy Sepulchre.


Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
