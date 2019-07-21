Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacramento National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Bodiford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Bodiford


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Bodiford Obituary
Louis Bodiford
July 17, 1942 - July 9, 2019
Rio Vista
Louis passed at his home on July 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a long illness. He was born in Ada Oaklahoma to Louis Perry & Ella Jane. He is survived by his wife Karen of 36 years, children Tami Michael, Michelle Cardenas (Casey), Stefanie Wiggins, Gwendolyn Wallace (Ted), Keith Thuemmler (Nancy). Grandchildren Robert Michael, Anthony Lenz, Ella Michael, Klaire Wallace, Ivan Wiggins, Shea Wiggins, Natalie Wallace, Teddy Wallace, Jacob Thuemmler, great grandchildren Aleena & AJ, sister Peggy Van Brunt. Louis served in the US Navy on the USS Walton during the Vietnam War and worked as a barber for over 50 years where he retired from Hairs the Place in Clayton. He loved barbering, the customers and co-workers saying "I never worked a day in my life". He will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him. Cheers to you Lou!
Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.


View the online memorial for Louis Bodiford
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.