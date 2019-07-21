|
|
Louis Bodiford
July 17, 1942 - July 9, 2019
Rio Vista
Louis passed at his home on July 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a long illness. He was born in Ada Oaklahoma to Louis Perry & Ella Jane. He is survived by his wife Karen of 36 years, children Tami Michael, Michelle Cardenas (Casey), Stefanie Wiggins, Gwendolyn Wallace (Ted), Keith Thuemmler (Nancy). Grandchildren Robert Michael, Anthony Lenz, Ella Michael, Klaire Wallace, Ivan Wiggins, Shea Wiggins, Natalie Wallace, Teddy Wallace, Jacob Thuemmler, great grandchildren Aleena & AJ, sister Peggy Van Brunt. Louis served in the US Navy on the USS Walton during the Vietnam War and worked as a barber for over 50 years where he retired from Hairs the Place in Clayton. He loved barbering, the customers and co-workers saying "I never worked a day in my life". He will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him. Cheers to you Lou!
Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019