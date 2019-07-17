|
|
Louis Capeluto
May 24, 1937-July 10, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Preceded in death by his wife of almost 40 years, Harriet, his parents, Jack and Lena, who owned American Florist in Albany, and his brothers Julius and David, Louie is survived by his son Paul, daughter in law Kara, granddaughter Katie, and brother Samuel. Louis was an actor at the Contra Costa Civic Theater and loved going to Golden Gate Fields. Services will be held Friday, July 19th at 1 pm at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito.
Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019