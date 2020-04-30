|
|
Louis Dale Millhollin, Jr.
May 21, 1946 - April 13, 2020
Resident of Fairfield
Louis Dale Millhollin, Jr., passed away at his home on April 13, 2020 due to complications of ALS. He is at peace.
Louie was born in Coalinga, California to Louis and Norma Jean Millhollin. Both of his parents predeceased him. After living in various towns in California and Oklahoma he moved to Pinole just in time for 3rd grade. He always considered Pinole as his hometown. He was proud to have been a businessman in Pinole for over 48 years. During Louie's career with Farmers Insurance, he was recognized many times for his dedication and accomplishments by the company.
Louie attended Richmond Union High School where he played football and lettered in baseball. Athletic all his life, he was Golden-Glove champion in Coalinga at the age of 5. He also played racquetball and golf. He was an avid member of Green Valley Country Club and enjoyed playing and socializing with his many friends. He was crushed when he could no longer play golf due to his ALS.
Louie loved his family and was quite proud of them. He left behind his wife of 55 years, Susan (Bethel), daughter Kimberly (Jonathan) Ashcraft of Vacaville, son Dale of Fairfield, Grandson Jordan Ashcraft of Sacramento. Granddaughters Kaitlyn Barker (Michael) of Redondo Beach, Morgan Ashcraft of Vacaville, Kelsey Lauer (Casey) of Vacaville, and Annabella Millhollin of Fairfield. He also leaves three great granddaughters, Mylin and Lennon Barker of Redondo Beach and Harley Lauer of Vacaville.
Louie is survived by his sister, Patsy Ruth Tarabini of Pinole, brothers Jimmy Millhollin (Annette) of Palm Coast, Florida and Richard Millhollin (Brenda) of Fairfield, CA. He was predeceased by his brother Danny. He also is survived by his Bethel brother in laws, Richard (Betty) of Grass Valley, CA and Ronald (Vicki) of Copperopolis, CA, and many nieces and nephews.
Instead of flowers, please consider contributing, in his name, to Child Haven, Inc., 801 Empire St, Fairfield, CA 94533. This is a non-profit that Louie was involved with and believed in.
A Celebration of Louie's Life will be held and announced at a later date. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care Twin Chapels Mortuary in Vallejo.
View the online memorial for Louis Dale Millhollin, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2020