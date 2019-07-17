Louis Eugene Luisotti

Sept. 20, 1924 - July 13, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

After an extended illness Louis E. Luisotti passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 94. A life long resident of San Leandro, California, he was born to immigrant parents, his father Gino from Italy and his mother, Antonette, from Spain on Sept. 20, 1924, the third of four sons. Louis attended public schools and graduated from San Leandro High in 1942. In 1943 Louis joined the Army, was stationed in the European theater and fought with the 119th Anti Aircraft Artillery Battalion across French, Belgium and German borders until the end of WW II in 1945. Upon return he formed a family trucking company which he ran for 40 years, retiring in 1990. He became an avid gardener and long time Giants and A's fan, regularly attending games with his two sons.

Louis met his wife of almost 70 years, Isabell Tassielli, in 1948 through her younger brother Frank and were married in Oakland in 1949. They raised four children and continued to be long time residents until death. Survived by his sons Louis and Steven of San Leandro, daughter Theresa of Santa Monica and granddaughter Nicole, of Los Angeles. Also survived by his brother Frank of San Leandro. Predeceased by his parents, his son Mark, infant daughter Mary Ann and his brothers Gene and Tom.

Louis was a quiet, hard working and loving husband and father. Even though he was often on the road his family always took precedence, taking care of his widowed mother and his own family. He was deeply respected professionally for his honesty and commitment and will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

For over 60 years he was a life long parishioner of Assumption Parish and after the loss of his son Mark, became a loyal member the Knights of Columbus, Council 8217 serving as their treasurer.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation and Rosary at 6:30pm. on Thurs. July 18th with a Visitation from 5:00-8:30pm and then the Funeral, Friday July 19th at 12:00pm. in the St Raphael Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward.





