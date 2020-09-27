1/
Oct. 6, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Louis F. Munoz, resident of Concord, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 87.
Louis was a U.S. Military Veteran having served in the Korean War with the United States Army. He worked at Union Oil in Rodeo and retired from the University of California's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory as a Maintenance Supervisor after 30 years of service. He was well respected, made lifelong friends and touched the lives of many people over the course of his life.
He was born on October 6, 1932 in San Bernardino, California to Jesus and Mary Munoz. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Terry L. Munoz, brother Frank (Alicia) of California and his children Louis Jr. (Caren) of California, Teresa (Russell) of Washington, Elizabeth (Richard) of Oklahoma, Anthony (Cynthia) of Texas, Stacey (James) of California and Jason (Lori) of California. He will be fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren Christian, Alex, Stefan, Kyle, Tyler, Chelsea, Ryan, Kristin, Kaitlyn and Sophia and his 6 great grandchildren Renzi, Roman, Maria, Ryann, Mariana and Chanden.
There will be a private family service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Those who so desire may make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in his memory.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
