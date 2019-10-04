|
|
Louis Hewitson
Aug. 3, 1944 ~ Sept. 24, 2019
San Diego
Longtime Pleasanton resident, Louis 'Rusty' Hewitson died at age 75 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral and burial services will be held in San Diego where he resided. There will be a memorial mass at St. Augustines
Church in Pleasanton on Friday, November 8th at 11 am. Please sign Rusty's guestbook at: https://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/louis-rusty-hewitson-8868204
View the online memorial for Louis Hewitson
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019