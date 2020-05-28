Louis Himelhoch
Chico, California
Louis (Lou) Kline Himelhoch, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020 in Chico, CA. Lou was born in San Jose, CA on February 11, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Sarah Himelhoch, and his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathy. He is survived by his daughters Sherri (Tod) Kimmelshue and Cyndi Bailey, and his five grandchildren Kirk, Chad, Michelle, Matthew, and Bradley.
Lou grew up in San Jose and attended San Jose State. He and Kathy moved to Fremont, CA in the early 1960s to open Lou's Liquors and raise their family. Lou then worked in the wholesale liquor business. He enjoyed poker, ping pong, and tennis. He never missed a swim meet or tennis match to cheer on his girls. He owned Kimber Woods Tennis and Swim Club before retiring to Discovery Bay. Boating became a passion, as he dabbled in sales with his small business Discount Marine. Lou and Kathy moved to Lincoln, CA to enjoy Sun City's new community, when they weren't on the road in their RV. Ten years after Kathy's death, Lou moved to Chico to be near his daughters. He enjoyed his time in Chico living at the Terraces and Almond Blossom Assisted Living.
View the online memorial for Louis Himelhoch
Published in East Bay Times on May 28, 2020.