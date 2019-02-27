|
Louis J. Mendoza
June 18, 1928 - Feb 21, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Louie passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 21, 2019. Louie was a Veteran of WWII and retired from US Steel in Pittsburg.
Louie is survived by his children, Nora Sanchez (Jay); Michael Mendoza (Cynthia); 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He leaves behind his siblings Loretta Navarro, Angie Trujillo, Ray Mendoza, Eleanor Bickell, and William Mendoza. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Catherine Mendoza, his son Mitchell Mendoza, grandson Pablo Mendoza, siblings Nicholas Mendoza and Helen Valdez.
Friends and family are invited to attend his services on March 1, 2019 at 10:30 at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations to in his name.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019