Louis Joaquin "Pudge" Navarro
1985 - 2020
SGT Louis Joaquin "Pudge" Navarro, Jr.
March 28, 1985 - April 28, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
SGT Louis Joaquin "Pudge" Navarro, Jr. began his end of watch on Tuesday, April 28th. He was born in Berkeley, grew up in Vallejo and moved to Benicia last October from Crockett.
Lou was a 6-year Veteran of the United States Army beginning in 2010 and served during the Afghanistan War (OEF). Following his honorable discharge as a SGT from the US Army, he attended Firefighter school and went on to work as an Operator at Phillips 66 Refinery for the past 5 years.
Lou loved time with his children and wife (whom he called his person), building things, fishing, customizing orders for his business (Shell Shock Customs), riding his motorcycle with his Pacific Savage family, camping, spending time at the ocean and rooting for the Oakland Raiders and A's.
Lou is survived by his wife Allie; children Kayla, Lena & Tino; his parents Louis Navarro Sr. & Tami (Zeke) Afamasaga-Luna; his in-laws Steven Serpa & Diane Vassey; and his siblings Ashley, David (Jackie), Siena & Deacon Navarro, Clay and Ryan (Liz) DeAmaral. He was preceded in death by his sister, Adrianna Navarro.
Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words As any friends could say, Perhaps you were not there at all, Just thought of us this day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, We thank you so much, The Navarro Family.
A celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 28th at 4227 Lozano Lane, Fairfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at:
www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130


View the online memorial for SGT Louis Joaquin "Pudge" Navarro, Jr.

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
