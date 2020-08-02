1/1
Louis (Lou) Pagni
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis (Lou) Pagni
June 15, 1926 - July 28, 2020
San Lorenzo, CA
Louis (Lou) Pagni entered peacefully into rest in Pleasanton, California on July 28, 2020. He was 94 years old.
Born June 15, 1926 in San Francisco, California to parents Corradina and Roger Pagni, Lou served in the US Navy for 2 years. Following his service, Lou went on receive a Bachelor's degree from Chico State and a Master's degree from San Francisco State. He then worked as a teacher and administrator for the San Lorenzo School District for 35 years. Lou enjoyed his time as the president of SIRS, coach for CYO, and long-time membership in the Knights of Columbus and the PTA.. He also served as one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at St. John's Catholic Church. He loved camping, golfing, bowling, traveling, and reading. He raised six children and helped many more children in his years in education.
Louis is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorraine Pagni; children Lou Jr., Dave, Diane, Laura, Dan and Doreen; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and many other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Lou's name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.


View the online memorial for Louis (Lou)  Pagni



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary Inc.
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved