Louis (Lou) Pagni
June 15, 1926 - July 28, 2020
San Lorenzo, CA
Louis (Lou) Pagni entered peacefully into rest in Pleasanton, California on July 28, 2020. He was 94 years old.
Born June 15, 1926 in San Francisco, California to parents Corradina and Roger Pagni, Lou served in the US Navy for 2 years. Following his service, Lou went on receive a Bachelor's degree from Chico State and a Master's degree from San Francisco State. He then worked as a teacher and administrator for the San Lorenzo School District for 35 years. Lou enjoyed his time as the president of SIRS, coach for CYO, and long-time membership in the Knights of Columbus and the PTA.. He also served as one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at St. John's Catholic Church. He loved camping, golfing, bowling, traveling, and reading. He raised six children and helped many more children in his years in education.
Louis is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorraine Pagni; children Lou Jr., Dave, Diane, Laura, Dan and Doreen; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and many other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Lou's name to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. View the online memorial for Louis (Lou) Pagni