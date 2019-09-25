|
|
Louis S. Garidel, Jr.
June 3, 1925 - Sept. 20, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Brother Knight, Friend
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00PM with a Vigil/Rosary Service at 7:00PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord. The Funeral Liturgy/Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Queen of All Saint Church, 2390 Grant Street, Concord. Luncheon in the Parish Hall will follow the burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019