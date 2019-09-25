East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Church
2390 Grant Street
Concord, CA
Louis S. Garidel Jr.


1925 - 2019
Louis S. Garidel Jr. Obituary
Louis S. Garidel, Jr.
June 3, 1925 - Sept. 20, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Brother Knight, Friend
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00PM with a Vigil/Rosary Service at 7:00PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord. The Funeral Liturgy/Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Queen of All Saint Church, 2390 Grant Street, Concord. Luncheon in the Parish Hall will follow the burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.
Online condolences maybe made at:
www.ouimetbrothers.com


View the online memorial for Louis S. Garidel, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019
