Louisa B. Scott

Aug. 29, 1923 - Mar. 21, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Louisa passed away peacefully. Widow of her beloved husband James H. Scott. Louisa is survived by her loving Goddaughter Susie Wright, Godsons: the late Kevin Scott, and Jarret Wright; also many nieces, nephews and cousin Anita Roth.

Louisa worked for the Boilers Makers Union for 36 years. She lived life to the fullest. She was a world travelor. She had a great love for animals. Louisa made frequent visits to the Oakland zoo and Disneyland. She was a 50 plus member of the N.D.G.W. Hayward Palor.

Louisa will always to remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness and laughter.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m.; Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with a recetption to follow at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Oakland Zoo.





