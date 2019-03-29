East Bay Times Obituaries
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Louisa B. Scott Obituary
Louisa B. Scott
Aug. 29, 1923 - Mar. 21, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Louisa passed away peacefully. Widow of her beloved husband James H. Scott. Louisa is survived by her loving Goddaughter Susie Wright, Godsons: the late Kevin Scott, and Jarret Wright; also many nieces, nephews and cousin Anita Roth.
Louisa worked for the Boilers Makers Union for 36 years. She lived life to the fullest. She was a world travelor. She had a great love for animals. Louisa made frequent visits to the Oakland zoo and Disneyland. She was a 50 plus member of the N.D.G.W. Hayward Palor.
Louisa will always to remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness and laughter.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m.; Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with a recetption to follow at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Oakland Zoo.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019
