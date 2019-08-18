|
|
Louise Carson
April 19, 1929 ~ August 7, 2019
Resident of Rocklin, California
Louise Carson passed away on August 7 after a long illness. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa. Louise and her husband of 66 years, John, recently moved to Rocklin, California to be closer to family. Louise is survived by her husband John, her son Bob and his wife Kim of Park City, Utah, her son Kevin and his wife Lori of Granite Bay, California. Two grandchildren, Jenny and Scott live in the Denver, Colorado area. Grandson Sean lives in Roseville, CA as do grandson Parker and his wife Rachel and Louise's great-grandson Denver. Granddaughter Katie lives in Granite Bay and attends college in Southern California. Louise attended grade school and high school in Iowa City and graduated from the University of Iowa. She was an elementary teacher and taught four different grade levels in four different states. She met her husband John in Junior High School and they were married October 22, 1952. John's work with Chevron took them to California, Washington, Alaska and back to California in 1971. Louise always treasured the family's time in Alaska where they built a cabin on a lake, went fishing and cross-country skiing. Louise enjoyed her family and loved to entertain in her home. A wonderful cook, her specialty was baking. Many have tried to copy her dinner roll recipe but without success. She loved to play bridge, swim, walk and travel. She and John traveled to 33 different countries. An accomplished water colorist she specialized in flowers and landscapes. Louise will be remembered for all of these things plus her ever present sweet smile and beautiful blue eyes. A memorial service will be held Friday August 30th al 2:00 PM at Hillside Covenant Church at 2060 Magnolia Way in Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution to "Save Mt. Diablo" or .
View the online memorial for Louise Carson
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019