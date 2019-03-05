Louise Elaine Music

Dec. 10, 1929 - Feb. 27, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Louise Elaine Music, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully in her home in Castro Valley on Wednesday, February 27. She was 89 years of age. She leaves behind her children Frank Music of San Leandro and Louise Music of Oakland, devoted grandchildren Bret, Kara, Derek and Madeline, and her sister and brother in law, Mary and John O'Connor of Union City.

Louise was a registered nurse, graduate of Providence Hospital in Oakland California, and Director of Nursing for two large convalescent hospitals – Redwood Convalescent Hospital in Castro Valley and Pleasanton Convalescent Hospital in Pleasanton, Ca. For more than 30 years she oversaw the loving care of the aging, and in her "retirement" founded and directed the Boston House in Hayward, a day respite for caregivers of those with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. She served as the board president for CARH (the Community Assistance to the Retarded and Handicapped).

Her deep caring and generous spirit will be missed by her 12 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, her extended family, her devoted caregivers, and her network of friends lovingly cultivated and nurtured for more than 70 years.

All services will be held at the Transfiguration Catholic Church 4000 E Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA. Visitation 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 7 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, March 8 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception in the church hall. Donations in her memory can be made to the Sorensdale Special Needs Program in Hayward 510-881-6778.

Please contact Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center Office (510) 537-6600 X130 for more information.





View the online memorial for Louise Elaine Music Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary