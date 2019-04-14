|
|
Louise Godet
Walnut Creek
Mary Louise Godet, born in Stigler, Oklahoma in 1925. After high school she went to work at the Richmond shipyards, in California. She married Ray Carlisle, and moved to Walnut Creek in 1943. Married Andre Godet in 1978. She worked for the Acalances School District for over 30 years, retiring as a principal secretary at Campolindo High School. In her retirement years she lived part time in Orofino, Idaho where her son Jim Carlisle had also lived before his passing in 2006. She is survived by her loving daughter Candis Carlisle Kattenburg, her step daughter Diana Godet. She will be remembered by those who knew her well, a giving, wonderful, kind lady who loved her darling doggie Lily.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019