Louise H. CohenOctober 14, 1915 - September 24, 2020Resident of Concord, CALouise Cohen went to be with The Lord peacefully on 09/24/2020Louise was born in Stockett, MT to Italian immigrants. Her father was a Coal Miner and her mother a Seamstress. Louise had three sisters. When Louise was 8, the family moved to Oakland, California where they had a Mom and Pop Grocery Store.Louise started dancing during her teen years at Sweet's Ballroom in Oakland. She married Dan Cohen on May 4, 1940 and adopted Debbie Cohen in 1951, the same year they moved to Lafayette, CA. They purchased a mobile home and moved to Concord in 1971.Dan and Louise spent many years taking trips around the world. But their first love was ballroom dancing. They danced at the Concord Senior Center and other venues all of their lives.Louise is predeceased by her husband Dan Cohen and granddaughter Kristel Cohen. Survived by her daughter Debbie Cohen, niece Jackie Hill (David), niece Denise Handwerker (Elliott), nephew Jeff Cohen (Jan) and their families.Services will be for immediate family only. Entombment at Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland.