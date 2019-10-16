|
Louise Helen Murphy
July 2, 1930 - September 23, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Louise passed away peacefully on Monday night at 9:00 pm, after 9 years with Alzheimer's and dementia.
She had many friends in California and New York where she was born. She married Robert Ferber, a WWII veteran, and they had 4 sons. Robert passed away at an early age.
Louise attended Kingsborough Community College and earned an associate degree in Applied Science. She worked in real estate in New York City and Boca Raton, Florida until she retired. She then moved to California and lived with son, Jeffery Ferber and his family, enjoying her grandson, Alec Ferber.
In 1999 she met Robert Murphy and 9 months later they were married, and had a wonderful loving marriage. She will be missed.
Louise is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Murphy, devoted children, Norman Ferber, Stuart Ferber, Laurence Ferber, and Jeffery Ferber and their families; grandchildren, Robert Ferber, Loren Ferber, Richie Ferber, Stuart Jr. Ferber, Amana Ferber, Jesse Ferber, Jason Ferber, Sara Ferber, Alec Ferber, Tiffany Ferber, Vanessa Ferber, Jessica Ferber; and great grandchildren, Stella Ferber, Taylor Ferber, Cameron Havens, Chloe Hernandez, Christian Hernandez, Celia Farsinger, Isabella Lau, Jasmin Lau, Judah Ferber, Jackson Ferber, Jenson Ferber, and Amaya Ferber.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service with snack time following at 12:00 pm, noon on October 21, 2019, located at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St. Pleasanton, CA. Phone 925-846-5624.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019