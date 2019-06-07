Louise Koepf

April 23, 1918 - June 3, 2019

Longtime Resident of Alameda

Louise Koepf passed away at age 101 on June 3, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Katherine Koepf. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut. She moved with her family to Alameda in 1932 where she lived the rest of her life. She attended St. Joseph school and was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School. She attended business school and then worked for 45 years in the food brokerage industry, retiring as customer account representative.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Jack, and her sister, Katherine. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: Jim (brother), Anne (sister-in-law), her six nieces and nephews, their spouses, and her many grandnieces and grandnephews. Louise was a member of many groups: St. Philip Neri parish, Legion of Mary, ICF, and the Rosarians. She will be fondly remembered by all, and especially for her role as the family matriarch, being a social butterfly, baking delicious desserts, her love of gardening, and her work as a Eucharistic minister.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 3108 Van Buren St., Alameda. Internment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name may be made to St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda. For further information, please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





