Louise O. White
Oct. 11, 1915 - Sept. 10, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Louise (Honey Grandma) White passed away peacefully on Sept 10th at the age of 103. Louise was affectionately known as Honey Grandma. She was an avid golfer and played well into her 80's. Many knew her as the receptionist at the River View Lodge in Antioch.
Louise is survived by her son Charles White III (Sandra) and her grandchildren: Darcey Fithian, Christopher White, Krista Kay Landrum, Gary Bingman, Vicki Davis and Jerry Bingman. As well as 15 great grandchilren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles White Jr., and her sons Donald Berring and John Bingman.
Louise asked that no services to be held. There will be a private memorial at a later date for family.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019