Louise Ortiz Perez

July 17, 1933 - May 27, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

A native of Arkansas, Louise was born on July 17, 1933. She is the loving mother of Cathie Dumas Rose (Dennis) of Livermore, Yolanda Ortiz Bonadona (Joe) of San Ramon, Jamie Ortiz of San Leandro and Tonya Nickles Cortez (Rafael) of Alameda. She was the very adored Nana to Mariah Jones, Dakota McDowell, Michael Ponte, Justin Dumas, Mandi McKean, Malena, Mia and Izabella Ortiz and Rafael and Arianna Cortez. She was the cherished great grandmother of Elliana and Rylynn. Louise was excitedly anticipating the birth of a great grandson on June 19th. She was predeceased by her husbands, Orlando Ortiz (1982) and David Perez (2005).

She was a Foster Parent with Alameda County for over 20 years and provided love and shelter to many deserving children.

Louise was employed with the San Leandro Police Department as a Traffic Controller for 25 years.

She loved watching and cheering on the Giants and Warriors.

Louise moved to Baywood Court in 2016. She thoroughly enjoyed the friendships she made there. She became the President of the Baywood Council and proudly served in that capacity. Baywood allowed Louise to enjoy and appreciate her sunset years.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Jess Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd., in Castro Valley. A reception will follow.

A private family burial was held.





