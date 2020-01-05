East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Louise Salazar
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of the World Church
Louise Salazar


1935 - 2019
Louise Salazar Obituary
Louise Salazar
Dec 22, 1935 - Dec 28, 2019
Resident of Bay Point
Louise Salazar of Bay Point passed away December 28, 2019. She was born in Santa Clara, California December 22, 1935, attended school in Pittsburg and Antioch, was married for 58 years to Tom Salazar and worked for MDUSD for 18 years. Louise was a member of CSCA, the Regina Mundi guild, the Columbiettes and was president of St. Vincent de Paul through Our Lady Queen of the World church.
Preceded in death by her husband Tom Salazar, son Tommy Salazar, and daughter Valerie Salazar. Survived by her daughters, Yvonne Hart (Steve), Lillian Walker (Robert), son Dennis Salazar, sister Helen Fernandez and over 25 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:00pm with a rosary at 6:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady Queen of the World Church. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul 2210 Gladstone Drive, Pittsburg, CA 94565.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
