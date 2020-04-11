Home

Louise died peacefully on April 4. She was ninety four years old. Born in Munich, Germany she spent her early years there. In the post World War II era, she met and married her husband Walter. They lived in Germany for some years and when he was reassigned by the military they returned to the United States, ultimately to California, making their home in Newark.
Louise had many interests, she was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and an avid reader. She loved the opera, theater and the movies. Late in life and with the encouragement of close friends discovered she liked to play cards. Her Saturday nights were spent with these dear friends. Louise was predeceased by her husband and her beloved son Greg. She is survived by relatives in Germany and Pittsburgh and by many friends who considered her family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2020
