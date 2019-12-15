Home

First Presbyterian Church
3415 Barrett Ave
Richmond, CA 94805
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Richmond, CA
Lu Burmester


1923 - 2019
Lu Burmester Obituary
Lu Burmester
Apr. 23, 1923 - Nov. 17, 2019
Pinole
We are sad to share that Lucille "Lu" Burmester, 96, passed away on November 17th in Rodeo. Lu was born on April 23, 1923, in Iowa, to Lester and Nellie Tygret. She grew up on a farm until the age of 16, and after graduating high school early, went on a grand adventure with a friend hitch-hiking "out west" to California. She eventually landed a job as a "Rosie the Riveter" in the Richmond ship yards, where she met her first husband, Joe Rossi (d. 1999), a major league baseball player with whom she traveled the U.S. for several years on the professional baseball circuit, all while raising a family.
Lu worked for 25 years and retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she performed research on food additives for human and animal consumption. She enjoyed league bowling, dancing, fishing, organizing family get togethers for the holidays, and spending many wonderful years traveling with her loving husband, Bob Burmester.
Lu is survived by Bob and his large extended family; children Deb, Gene, Pam, and Kim; grandchildren Lydia, Jesse, Amanda, Diandra, and Krista; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brother, Leon, of Illinois. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lois, and brothers Lisle, Lowell, and John. We love her very much and dearly miss her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial to celebrate her life, at 1 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Richmond.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
