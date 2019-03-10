Lucia Julia Bologno

December 6, 1928 - March 5, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Our beloved Nonna was born, one of ten children, in Rongio, in the region of Italy called Lombardy, located in the northwestern part of the country, in the foothills of the Alps. From these origins sprang a life-long love of the mountains, particularly the alpine flora. Nonna was a master gardener, a tailor of exquisite talent, and a true "padrona della cucina" (Mistress of the Kitchen). She dedicated her life to the service of her family, providing succor and refuge to her children and grandchildren alike. Nonna met the love of her life, Mr. Spartacus Bologno, on his visit to Lombardy in the aftermath of World War II. Following their marriage in 1948, they returned to California where Mr. Bologno owned a hotel and bar in Truckee. Following the devastating winter of 1951-1952, the young family (having by then welcomed daughter Diane) moved to Castro Valley where Nonna lived the remainder of her life. The happy home was later joined by daughter, Alba, and the family prospered under Nonna's care. During the 67 years she lived in Castro Valley, Nonna mastered the horticultural arts, serving in many capacities in the Eden Garden Club, of which she was the senior member at the time of her passing. Utilizing the tailoring skills she learned from her brothers, Nonna made clothes that were notable for their design and construction. She participated extensively in Italian-American clubs and activities, particularly enjoying travel and events with her best friend, Gloria Lombardo. In the loving course of time, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came Nonna's way and she graduated to the emeritus title of "Nonna-B." Despite the cruelty of Alzheimer's disease, she crossed from this vale peacefully and surrounded by love. Nonna was fierce in defense of her family with a generous and loving spirit that will be missed by all.

Nonna was preceded in death by her husband, Spartacus (1989). She is survived by daughters, Diane Barnett (husband Aaron) and Alba Rios of Castro Valley; grandchildren Clayton Sagun (wife Brandy) of Livermore, Jessica Sagun Ruybal (husband Marc) of Castro Valley, Dawn Schaffner of Castro Valley, Adam, Ashley (wife Jessica), and Demetra Barnett. As Nonna-B (emeritus), Lucia is survived by her great-grandchildren, Blaze Dumlao, Raven Yu, Ryan and Zoey Sagun, Lydia, Ruby, Josh, Amber and Jesse Ruybal, Adrianna and Caleb Reese, Aidan, Ave, Jade, Cambria and Molly Barnett.

Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546. Visitation will be followed by a crypt-side service at 1:00 p.m. and internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, California 94542. A reception will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the ,





