Lucien Adam

Richmond

Lucien Adam died on April 18 at age 71. Born in Alsting, a small village in the northeast part of France, he was the oldest of two brothers and three sisters. He was a bright student but wanted to lead the life he would choose and not the one shaped by his family or his good grades, so he left France at the age of 20.

Mastering German as well as his mother tongue, he hitchhiked to Berlin where he stayed for a few months before settling in San Francisco in the early 1970's. He kept a vivid memory of the days he made jewelry and sold it on the streets of San Francisco and Berkeley.

Maybe because San Francisco was too busy or too expensive, most probably both, he decided to move to Oakland where he gradually became interested in gardening, which led him to learning about Japanese styles of gardening and pruning.

He started making a living as a gardener and fulfilled his dreams of creating a garden behind the house he bought in Richmond. In the midst of an incredible variety of trees and plants in his garden and thousands of books inside his house he led a frugal life. After being diagnosed with a serious illness, although he regularly spent three weeks a year with his sisters in France he decided to stay in California, surrounded by caring neighbors and friends.

A celebration of Lucien's life will take place Sunday, July 14. For more information contact [email protected]





