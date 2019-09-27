Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 PM
Mt. View Cemetery
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Strachan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile VanHeerden Moore Strachan


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile VanHeerden Moore Strachan Obituary
Lucile Van Heerden Moore Strachan
March 1921 - August 2019
Berkeley / Oakland
Her passions were her family, sightseeing, and dancing. She enjoyed times with all of her family, traveling the world. She enjoyed dancing; at the Claremont Hotel in her youth, a Berkeley City Club dance group, and finally folk dancing. She did volunteer work at local hospitals. She enjoyed a weekly Mah Jong group and walking group. Always enjoying crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, Christmas lights, watching Jeopardy and the Oscars.
She was the mother to 2 sons and 2 daughters, all of whom raised families, including children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, her brother, her parents, and husbands.
A quiet, kind woman who said she had "lived a long and happy life," she will be missed and remembered with love. Her interment is at Mt. View Cemetery in Oakland, CA on September 26th at 11am.


View the online memorial for Lucile Van Heerden Moore Strachan
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.