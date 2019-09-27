|
|
Lucile Van Heerden Moore Strachan
March 1921 - August 2019
Berkeley / Oakland
Her passions were her family, sightseeing, and dancing. She enjoyed times with all of her family, traveling the world. She enjoyed dancing; at the Claremont Hotel in her youth, a Berkeley City Club dance group, and finally folk dancing. She did volunteer work at local hospitals. She enjoyed a weekly Mah Jong group and walking group. Always enjoying crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, Christmas lights, watching Jeopardy and the Oscars.
She was the mother to 2 sons and 2 daughters, all of whom raised families, including children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, her brother, her parents, and husbands.
A quiet, kind woman who said she had "lived a long and happy life," she will be missed and remembered with love. Her interment is at Mt. View Cemetery in Oakland, CA on September 26th at 11am.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019