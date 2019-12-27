|
Lucille Bailey
Feb.10, 1924 - Dec. 17, 2019
Alameda
Lu was born in Illinois and grew up in Westwood, CA, where her family moved in 1936. She attended Chico State Teacher's College and UC Berkeley, before joining United Airlines as a stewardess. This was a new and bold career option for a woman.
After marrying and having children, Lu started a thirty-year career at Kaiser Permanente. She was the first woman to hold the position of marketing manager, and she became a mentor to generations of marketing recruits. Many of her Kaiser colleagues counted her as a close friend.
Although she enjoyed her work and friends, her main focus was family. She was devoted to her two daughters Vicki and Cindy and her son Steven. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Todd, Jeffrey, Andra and her great-grandson Jackson. She was a caring mother-in-law to Tom and Cathy, and a loving aunt to a number of nieces and nephews.
Lu valued her many friendships and nurtured them with kindness, humor, wit and wisdom. She had a way of making friends wherever she went, including store clerks, ambulance drivers and her grandson's close friends. Lu was everyone's contemporary. She also loved the simple pleasures of everyday life. Many a friend felt fortunate to share a meal or play bridge with her. Being with Lu was like eating ice cream: it was soothing and satisfying.
Perhaps her secret was a love of learning, which never grew old. After she retired, she mastered the computer, and her family and friends appreciated the personalized greeting cards she designed. She drove a hybrid car and snapped photos with her iPhone. She always approached life with a fearless curiosity.
Everyone wanted to be Lu's friend because she was authentic, kind, generous and just plain fun. A dear friend described her as "the genuine article."
The family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Maring of Kaiser Permanente for his kindness and excellent care of their mother.
A celebration of remembrance will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made to Alameda Mastick Senior Center at mastickcenter.com/support-us.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019