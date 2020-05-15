Lucille C. BarlowJune 27 1929 - May 4, 2020FremontA 68 year resident of Fremont, Lucille, a loving Mother, Grandma, Aunt, Great Aunt, and Friend passed away at the tender age of 90. Born in Blanco, New Mexico, Lucille was a graduate of the Class of 1949 from the California School for the Deaf, Berkeley where she attended with her three sisters who were also Deaf. They were known as the "Chavez Sisters": Verona, Esther and Mary Jane. It was there she made lifelong friends. After graduation, Lucille worked for an attorney in SF, later married Claude James Barlow, and had a son. They were trailblazers in that they were either the 2nd or 3rd Deaf couple to successfully fight the court system to adopt their son Barry during a time when the courts frowned on adoptions of hearing children by Deaf parents. Her sister Verona with husband Floyd Barlow were the 1st Deaf couple to adopt a hearing child in the United States. Lucille later returned to the workforce and truly enjoyed working at the California School for the Deaf, Fremont until her retirement. Lucille loved being a mother and housewife. She enjoyed her many hobbies and was famous for her rooster collection. She was a member of various social clubs throughout her life: Bowling Clubs, Deaf Women's Club, and EBCD (East Bay Club for the Deaf). In her later years, she enjoyed "RV'ing" with her family as an active member of the NCDC (Northern California Deaf Campers) until the age of 87. Lucy was admired for her infectious loving smile and her joy for life. She never forgot a birthday, was known for her quick wit, her kind and compassionate spirit, and her deep love for her family and friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia and Nicanor Chavez, and seven of her younger siblings. She is survived by her son, Barry Barlow, grandson Andrew Barlow, cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews Alex & Serafim Barlow, Steve Reaves Jr, great-niece Camilla Barlow, and great-great-niece Genevieve Chavez. Due to Shelter in Place restrictions, services will be held in July or August.