Lucille D. Cowden

September 17, 1915 ~ April 15, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Lucille Cowden passed away at home in Walnut Creek. She was born on September 17, 1915 in Pueblo, Colorado to George and Ella Derby. In her early twenties she moved to Richmond, California to visit her grandparents where she met her husband Grant who was renting a room from them. They married on April 9, 1939 and resided in Richmond for over 30 years before moving to Walnut Creek. Lucille worked for Pacific Bell as a Telephone Operator in Berkeley before it went Dial and then AT&T in Long Distance. She and Grant enjoyed Lawn Bowling, and Social Dancing at Rossmoor. As a loving grandmother she was known for her special decorative cakes. She is survived by her sons Doug (Ginny), Mark, and Rod as well as five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In spite of advancing dementia her lovely disposition was with her to the end. Special thanks go to the staff of Atria Walnut Creek's Life Guidance unit for her final care. There will be a small family memorial service in December.





