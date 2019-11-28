East Bay Times Obituaries
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
Lucille D. Tumpich


1925 - 2019
Lucille D. Tumpich Obituary
Lucille D. Tumpich
September 15, 1925 ~ November 24, 2019
Resident of Fremont, California
Lucille D. Tumpich passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. She was 94 years old and had been a resident of Fremont, CA for 53 years.
Born and raised in St. Paul, MN, Lucille had enough of the cold winters, and decided to come to California after starting her clerical career. Leaving her Armenian roots and parents Zadreg and Agnes Dakessian (dec.), and older sister Jacqueline (dec.), she joined her younger sister Erin (dec.) and friends in California in the early 50s.
Soon after, she met John Tumpich (dec. 2000) while dancing at the Ali Baba Dance Hall and they married in 1955. Living in Oakland, they started a family and moved to Fremont in 1965. They were married for 45 years.
Lucille leaves behind her daughters Janet Tumpich (Mike Moore), Julie Morris (Richard Morris dec.), Stephanie (McBride dec.), grandchildren Ryan Rocha (Catherine), Jacob Morris, Mary Morris, Maxx Moore, and great grandchildren, John and Emily Rocha. Auntie to several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law to Mary Mendes, and Nevenka Zmarich (dec.).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 12:30pm at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019
