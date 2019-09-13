|
|
Lucille M. Augello
December 28, 1921 - September 9, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Our beloved mom passed away on September 9, 2019 after a long and blessed life. She was born to Croatian immigrants Antony and Anzula Sevo on December 28, 1921 in Roseville, CA. She and her three siblings grew up in Oakland during the Depression, spending time with family, gardening, and raising animals. During the Second World War she joined the effort as a secretary at the Oakland Airport, where she met pilots Doolittle and Rickenbacker. After the war she married Joseph Augello, the love of her life and devoted husband of 53 years. They settled in San Leandro and had three sons: Robert (Marilyn), Michael (Kathleen), and Richard (Rebecca). She was a devoted wife and mother who cared for everyone and enjoyed spending time with her large extended family. Her house was the center of so many gatherings and happy memories over the years, and she was especially devoted to her grandchildren Lisa Bielat (John), Jeffrey, Amanda Augello-Chen (Alex), Michael, Laura Litwin (John), Katharine Ellis (Robert), Sarah, Joseph, and great-grandchildren Ava and John Bielat. Her kindness also touched the lives of her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is survived by her brother John Sevo and preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Michael, and sisters Anne and Mary.
Visitation will be Sunday September 15th from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. and Monday September 16th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. Visitation will continue from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at The Church of Assumption 1100 Fulton Ave. San Leandro. The Vigil service will begin at 6:30 P.M. that evening. The Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday September 17th beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at fredhutch.org.
