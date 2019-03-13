Lucille M. Seishas Quintell

February 17, 1939 - March 4, 2019

San Leandro

Lucille Marie Seishas Quintell was born on Friday February 17th , 1939 and made her way to heaven on Monday March 4th, 2019. Lucille was born in Antioch, California to Sebastian and Margaret Seishas. She was their second child. Her family moved to San Leandro when she was seven years old then to Meekland Avenue in Hayward shortly after. She attended schools in Hayward before graduating from Hayward High School in 1956 at the age of 17.

She then began work at Melrose Motors in Oakland as a PBX operator. On December 24th, her first day of work, she met her future husband Johnny. They had their first date on March 1st, 1957, and four short months later on June 29th , John and Lucille were married. One year later, on their first wedding anniversary, Lucille gave birth to their first daughter, Debra Ann. Eighteen months later, their second daughter, Teresa Marie was born. As a young wife and mother, Lucille continued to work – first at Sears, then Hunts Cannery before going into business with her brother Jim and cousins Fred and John at Odyssey Copy Center in Hayward.

After she retired, she and John sold their beloved home on Grove Way and moved to Twain Harte. "The Mountains" were always a special place for her. The snowy white winters created many joyful memories for Lucille and her family. In 1996, John and Lucille sold some property and took their children and grandchildren to Disneyland, a place where she loved to be. In 1997, John and Lucille moved back to San Leandro due to her health. In 2007, Lucille was diagnosed with cancer and bravely fought through 2 bouts of the disease before it ultimately took her life earlier this month.

Lucille is survived by John, her beloved husband of 62 years; her 2 daughters Debra Schleis (Billy) and Teresa DeCoteau (Tony); her 5 grandchildren and their significant others; and her 7 great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by her brother Jim (Donna) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lorraine.

Known to all as "MamaCille", she will be greatly and forever missed.

Visitation, Thursday March 14th 5:00pm-8:30pm, with vigil at 7:00pm, Holy Angels Funeral Center 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward. The Funeral Mass, Friday March 15th 10:30am St. Felicitas Church 1662 Manor Blvd. San Leandro, burial immediately following at Holy Sepluchre.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the or St. Jude's Hospital.





View the online memorial for Lucille M. Seishas Quintell Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary