Lucille ParsonsAugust 19, 1935 - May 26, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek,CA.Lucille Parsons, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Walnut Creek, California May 26, 2020. She was born August 19, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Elias and Blanche (Flores) Espinosa. From birth to her death, Lucille delighted family, friends and co-workers with her zest for life and generous spirit.Lucille's career as a civil servant began at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. She met her first husband Jesus Rodriguez, an airplane mechanic, while carpooling to work. Lucille, Jesse, and their daughter Geralyn moved to California in 1959 after finding jobs at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, California.Lucille proudly served her country both as a civil servant and also as a member of the Naval Reserves. For over thirty years she worked in several departments at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, most notably in the Motivation Branch. Everyone knew Lucille: her beautiful smile, personality and perseverance in her work were legend. Her devotion to her country and her spirit of adventure inspired her to join the Naval Reserves at the age of 38. She especially enjoyed her overseas service, which included trips to Hong Kong, Korea, and the Philippines.The closure of the Naval Air Station in Alameda resulted in Lucille's early retirement. At this time she met and then married David Parsons, a proud member of the Alameda Police Department. Lucille and David spent many happy years traveling and enjoying each other and their family life together. Lucille and David became proud grandparents to Jack Clucas, participating fully in his activities. Lucille and David volunteered with school lunches, and participated with coaching basketball at St. Clement School in Hayward, California. Their devotion to each other extended to Lucille's parents as well, and included numerous trips to Corpus Christi to visit them. Lucille and David's travels included yearly trips with Geralyn, Robert and Jack to Mazatlan or Puerto Vallarta during Christmas. Lucille was especially proud to be Jack's godmother, and took him to St. Joseph's Basilica in Alameda frequently since his infancy.