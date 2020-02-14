|
|
Lucille Richey
June 27, 1929 - February 1, 2020
Pleasant Hill
Lucille (Evelyn Lucille) Richey, 90, of Pleasant Hill, California died peacefully on February 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Lucille was born to Louis and Marie (Millette) Meyer in Le Mars, Iowa on June 27, 1929. She moved in 1941 to California, where she remained a lifelong resident. She lived with her sister Dolores in Oakland and Berkeley, and graduated in 1947 from St Joseph's High School in Berkeley. Lucille attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her future husband, Truitt Andrew (Andy) Richey. They were married in 1950 and lived in Oakland until they moved to Pleasant Hill in 1957. Lucille and Andy raised their 3 children in Pleasant Hill and remained in their original home for the rest of their lives.
Lucille was involved in many community activities: She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Senior Girl Scout Troop Leader, and she and Andy were active in the PTA's for Pleasant Hill Elementary and High School. She volunteered for Mental Health Awareness and the Pleasant Hill Friends of the Library, and for many years she was the playground supervisor and enthusiastically served as the Carnoween Witch at the Pleasant Hill Elementary Halloween festivals.
Lucille loved the outdoors. She and Andy enjoyed the mountains, and Lucille hiked the John Muir Trail and climbed Mt. Whitney with her Girl Scout troop. She loved camping with family and friends, and she hiked and traveled across the US and around the world with a group of women friends called the "Over the Hill Gang"
Lucille enjoyed the theater and she and Andy subscribed to the California Shakespeare Festival, SF ACT, Berkeley Rep, and the SF Opera. She was an avid bridge player and played well into her 80's. Lucille enjoyed collecting; she started with the Antique Dolls Club, and expanded her interests into a variety of other areas, perhaps most notably her collection of California Poppy pictures which she displayed lovingly on her dining room wall. Gardening was also a passion and through various droughts, freezes and heat waves she always maintained a beautiful patio and yard.
Lucille loved people most of all. She loved her family and maintained strong connections throughout her life with all her children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, as well as with her extended family from Iowa and across the country. She made friends all her life, and stayed connected to them throughout their lives together.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Bernice and Dolores, her brother Cyril and her husband Andy. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Brough and Beth Richey, Clay Richey and Lori Innes, and Barbara Richey and Devon Pelkie, by her sister-in-law Anne Amaral (Richey), by her grandchildren, Kristen Baca and Kendyl Ryan (Clay), Hannah and Benjamin Richey (Brough), Brenden and Fiona Pelkie (Barbara) and by her great grandchildren Kai Baca (Kristen) and Jack Ryan (Kendyl) She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
We will hold a celebration of life ceremony in early March 2020. Please contact Clay Richey for details: [email protected]
View the online memorial for Lucille Richey
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020