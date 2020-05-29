Lucille Saxman
1926 - 2020
Lucille Saxman
Dec.13,1926 - May 17, 2020
Berkeley
Lucille passed away following an extended illness. She was born and raised in Berkeley. She spent many years working as a secretary for various businesses in the east bay.
She is predeceased by her parents, Simon and Maria (Barbieri) Marengo. Lucille is survived by her brother Carlo Marengo; children, Dr. Ronald Hempel and Beverly McCormick; grandchildren, Nicholle, Aaron, and Lindsay Hempel, Courtney and Dr. Ryan McCormick; great grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Hempel, Madeline and Logan McCormick. Arrangements were made through Pacific Interment Services in Emeryville. The family asks that you remember her in your prayers.


Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2020.
