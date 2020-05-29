Lucille SaxmanDec.13,1926 - May 17, 2020BerkeleyLucille passed away following an extended illness. She was born and raised in Berkeley. She spent many years working as a secretary for various businesses in the east bay.She is predeceased by her parents, Simon and Maria (Barbieri) Marengo. Lucille is survived by her brother Carlo Marengo; children, Dr. Ronald Hempel and Beverly McCormick; grandchildren, Nicholle, Aaron, and Lindsay Hempel, Courtney and Dr. Ryan McCormick; great grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Hempel, Madeline and Logan McCormick. Arrangements were made through Pacific Interment Services in Emeryville. The family asks that you remember her in your prayers.