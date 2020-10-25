Lucretia Wieking
January 20, 1933 - October 14, 2020
Resident of Chico, CA
Lucretia Crandall Wieking, passed away at home in Chico surrounded by her family at age 87 on October 14, 2020.
She was born on January 20, 1933 in Berkeley, California to Giles and Lucile Crandall. She lived most of her life in Piedmont and the East Bay Area before moving to Chico to be closer to her family. She attended schools at Havens Elementary, Anna Heads and Cal Berkeley where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She cherished her many beloved friends from her school days and continued those friendships throughout her life. She married her husband James Potter Wieking on October 15, 1954. A stay at home mother and wife, she was her family's rock and championed their lives. She felt her family was her greatest accomplishment.
Her favorite things were family, her dear friends, sports, playing bridge, and her many treasured pets. She took joy in visiting the Oakland Zoo. She was a sports fan of the Cal Bears and Raiders football teams. She frequently watched golf and baseball. Traveling was another endeavor she enjoyed. Lucretia and Jim made many happy memories traveling to Europe, Tahiti, and Fiji, but her favorite destination was Napili Kai on Maui, Hawaii. She also loved to visit the mountains. Lucretia and Jim enjoyed vacation homes in Twain Harte, Graeagle, Bethel Island, and Whitehawk Ranch at various times. As a person, she was practical yet tenacious in a good-humored way. She was known to say "a little dirt won't hurt" and most recently she advised this notice to simply state, "She came, she lived, she left."
Organizations to which Lucretia belonged include The Hill Branch of Children's Hospital, Junior Center of Arts and Science, and she was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Oakland.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Wieking; her brother, Sheldon Crandall; sister-in-law, Janet; daughter, Linda Catalano (Tony); son, Edward Wieking. Special lights in her life were her grandchildren, Daniel James McDonald and Kinsey McDonald Gilbert (Danny Ray); great-granddaughter, Marie Gilbert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakland Zoo, Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, or any other animal welfare organization or charity of your choice
.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
