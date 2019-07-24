Lucy Carlund

September 21, 1940 - July 14, 2019

Richmond

Late of Phoenix, Arizona and a Northern California native, Lucy entered into rest on July 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Carlund; she is survived by her sisters Gloria Reichhoff (husband Jerry) and Linda Sidwell; by her daughter Lisa Carlund Williamson and son-in-law Kevin Williamson; nephew Russell Sidwell (wife Cheryl and daughter Miranda) and niece Kelly Kalfsbeek (husband Lindsey).

Lucy enjoyed a career in the Television Broadcasting industry that spanned over 30 years. In her free time, you could find her furthering her culinary skills by trying out new recipes, perfecting her sewing skills and cheering for her beloved SF Giants and SF 49ers.

In retirement, she enjoyed tending her garden and was a member of the Pinole Garden Club. She was an avid reader and lover of the Arts, broadening her knowledge and pursuing her passion through local art appreciation classes. She was a member of several local museums and enjoyed opera and the theater. And as someone who believed strongly in staying active, she participated in weekly exercise classes and group hikes.

Lucy was active in her community as a volunteer for the Friends of the Richmond Public Library whose mission it is to bring literacy, learning and cultural enrichment to the community. She also spent several years volunteering for Read-Aloud, a relationship-based program that fosters in children the joy and love of learning through reading and story-telling.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at Hotel Mac, 50 Washington Avenue in Point Richmond. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Mayo Clinic (855-852-8129) or the Merola Opera Program (415-936-2311).





