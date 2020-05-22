Lucy Ellen Dewey
1929 - 2020
Lucy Ellen Dewey
Resident of Milwaukie, Oregon
Lucy was born August 31, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away May 13, 2020. She is survived by her partner of 61 years, Marlene Carr, sister Vida Yoerger of Yakima, WA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Dewey, her brother John, and her sisters Betty, Nancy, and Maryann.
Lucy's family moved to Portland in 1942, and she graduated from Gresham High in 1947. She became a secretary for Oregon State Agencies for five years, worked at the Pentagon for a year and a year in Rochester New York. She then moved to Oakland, CA and became a secretary at Kaiser Aluminum for 12 years.
She then went to Cal Sate and got her teaching degree. She was a teacher in the Richmond, CA school district until her retirement in 1989. They traveled extensively and visited all 50 states. Lucy was a dependable scorekeeper for the horseshoe group we joined. They traveled to many World Tournaments through the years. Lucy loves to garden and build things until her health prevented these activities.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your favorite charity.


Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
