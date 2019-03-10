Lucy M. Gavelin

Nov. 12, 1928 - Feb. 28, 2019

Hayward

We are sad to announce the passing of our dear mother. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her surviving children Kenneth Gavelin and Linda Christian and grandson Jason Christian. Lucy came out to Calif. in 1950 from Lowell, MA and met the love of her life Nick Gavelin (deceased). She cherished spending time with her children and grandchild and visiting with friends. She enjoyed going to the Colombo Club dinners and picnics. Lucy was a fantastic cook and LOVED her sweets. She especially enjoyed her Portuguese sweet bread and anything chocolate. She will be in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Sepulchre Funeral & Cremation Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward CA. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. Sending donations to the would be greatly appreciated.





