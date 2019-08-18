|
Lucy R. Canlas
January 7, 1938 - August 11, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Lucy Rebultan Canlas, 81, longtime resident of Alameda, Calif., passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019.
She was born on January 7, 1938 to Eulogio Rebultan Sr. and Asuncion Ramos (neé) in Iba, Zambales, Philippines. She was the second of four children. Being her father's favorite, she was sent to live and be raised by her father's three unwed sisters shortly after his death in 1942.
She worked hard to support herself through college and graduated with a degree in finance from Manuel L. Quezon University in Manila, Philippines. Then she worked as an executive secretary at various organizations, including National Power Corporation in the Philippines and Chevron Corporation in San Francisco.
She married her first husband, Bernardo Tesoro in 1963 with whom she had three daughters. She had since divorced and remarried a couple more times, and in 1989. she married Larry Canlas, her final husband.
Shortly after she immigrated to the U.S. in 1979, she found and fell in love with the City of Alameda, where she resided for the rest of her life.
She wrote poetry and enjoyed reading, dancing, singing, cooking, fishing and crabbing. She loved shopping at thrift stores and flea markets.
Lucy is survived by her daughter Eleanor (Lea) Tesoro; daughter Dulce (Dee) Sendaydiego, son-in-law Carlo, grandson Christian and his wife Amanda, and grandson Stone; daughter Samantha (Didit) Olson, son-in-law Aaron, grandson Cooper and granddaughter Kihra; her sister Eleuteria Encina, her brother John Rebultan and the numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces in the US and the Philippines.
She was preceded in death by both parents, younger brother Pablo Rebultan, first husband Bernardo Tesoro and her final husband, Larry Canlas.
We will miss her slightly inappropriate jokes, her 'arroz caldo', 'papait' and salmon belly 'sinigang', and the 50-points head-start she gave us at the Scrabble games which she still won anyway. Funeral Services and Visitation were held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak Street, Alameda. Interment Lipay Dingin Cemetery, Iba, Zambales, Philippines. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)
