|
|
Lucy Verducci
November 9, 1922 - January 17, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Lucy Agnes Verducci entered peacefully into rest January 17, 2020, at her home in Fremont, Ca. Born November 9, 1922 in Oakland, Ca, she was 97 years young. She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of Holy Spirit Church. She was a true Italian Beauty full of Love and Laughter with a Great Zest for Life. Every Monday Night was Spaghetti night at the Verducci house. She would make her Famous Sauce and invite her Friends and Family to attend, she would even invite people she barely knew. She loved to tell jokes and stories from when she was young. She would always leave you with a Smile and a Laugh. She will be remembered for her Faith, Hospitality, Smile, Sense of Humor, and her Sauce.
She was the beloved wife to her husband of 62 years, Roger J. Verducci Sr. who preceded her in death. Devoted mother of Regina Penrose and husband Rod, Roger Verducci and wife Nancy, Salvatore Verducci and her daughters Christine, Linda, Lynn, Anna and Lydia who preceded her in death. Loving Grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 22 great children, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was our Matriarch and Saint and will be forever Missed.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 with a vigil at 6:30 PM at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. Services with be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536. A reception will be held at Swiss Park in Newark following the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Lucy Verducci
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020