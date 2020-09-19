Ludwig MlynekMarch 21, 1936 - September 16, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CALudwig Mlynek passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, at the age of 84, with his wife and both of his sons at his side, succumbing to complications from long-term kidney failure.Ludwig led a full life. Born in Holesov, Czechoslovakia, at the dawn of World War II, he grew up in the Nazi Protectorate of Moravia, later Communist Czechoslovakia. He graduated from business school in Zlin and the University of Economics in Prague. During the 1960s and 1970s, Ludwig had an accomplished career with Czechoslovak Airlines, rising to overseas country manager. He married Eva Burianova in 1962.In 1976, Ludwig, Eva, and their two sons escaped from Czechoslovakia to Austria, spending a year in a refugee camp before being granted asylum in the United States. Eventually settling in Lafayette, Ludwig assimilated, eager to start a new life with his family in the country of freedom. Although very proud of his Czech heritage, Ludwig loved the United States and was a great patriot. After the passing of Eva in 1990, he married Mary (née Howlett) in 1994.Ludwig had a very successful 24-year career in banking in the US, working his way up from teller to Senior Vice President at Bank of America Corporate Offices in San Francisco and Charlotte, NC.He was a caring father, loving husband, a devoted grandfather, and proud member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church. For years he volunteered in Boy Scout Troop 204 and also supported Troop 402. He spent many summers hiking and camping with his family. Ludwig enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener. Even in his retirement he took foreign language and writing classes, learning five languages and penning an autobiography. He loved to travel the world with his family, visiting exotic locales and taking frequent trips to his birth country of the Czech Republic. Ludwig had a passion for life and a strong work ethic which he carried with him his entire life. Most importantly, he always made family his top priority.Ludwig is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Mary; his sons Peter (Gwen) Mlynek of Moorestown, NJ, and John (Marie) Mlynek of Lafayette; stepdaughter Renee Sharp (Liz) of Berkeley; and his grandchildren Magdalene, Matthew, Charles, Kevin, Anna, and Christine. He was preceded in death by his sister Ludmila Bubilkova and his first wife of 29 years Eva.A family service will be held at St. Perpetua Church with burial at Oakmont Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place next year, with the date to be announced.Mark Hull III