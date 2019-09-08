|
Luella Andersen
Sept. 9, 1927- Aug. 24, 2019
Manteca
Luella Andersen, a long time resident of Manteca and the Bay Area passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. Luella was married to Maynard F. Andersen in 1948. They had three sons, Douglas (Linda), Peter (Angie) and Joel (1956-1966). She has two grandchildren Tyler and Travis Andersen, and two great grandchildren Gianna and Athen Andersen.
After high school in Racine, Wisconsin Luella worked at Twin Disc Clutch Company to save money for college. She went to school at Stout Institute, Dana College, Cal State Hayward and Ohlone College where she studied French and worked as a teaching assistant and secretary.
Her favorite charity was St. Judes Children's Hospital, as her son Joel died of leukemia at the age of nine.
Private family services were held.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019