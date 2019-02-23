|
Luis H. Ramirez
February 15, 1958 ~ February 18, 2019
Resident of Brentwood, California
Luis H. Ramirez, born in Douglas, Arizona on February 15, 1958 and a longtime resident of Brentwood, CA passed away on February 18, 2019 after a long battle with Congenital Heart Disease.
He is survived by his daughter Theresa Ramirez, mother Juanita Ramirez, brother Osvaldo Ramirez, sisters Patricia Ramirez-Arroyos and Lupe Ramirez-Witt as well as his companion of 34 years, Jolynn Rodriguez and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father Ismael Ramirez, Sr., brothers Manuel, Tony and Ismael, Jr.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood at 1:00pm. Following the services, a gathering for family and friends will be held at the Red Men Pocahontas Hall in Oakley, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019