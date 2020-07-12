Lydia Leveriza
October 21, 1964 - July 10, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Lydia Leveriza, Age 55, of Danville, CA, passed away in the company of her daughter on July 10th, 2020, at 3:30am. Lydia was diagnosed with uterine cancer in September of 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ysabela Soares, her parents, Bert and Lena Leveriza, and her siblings, Louella Leveriza, Maria Pettit, Louis Leveriza, and Burt Leveriza. Lydia was born in Manila, Philippines, and was raised in Walnut Creek. She graduated from Northgate High School in 1982, and has been co-owner of Diablo Printing along with her brother, Louis. She was well known in the Danville community for her generosity and charismatic personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
