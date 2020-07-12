1/2
Lydia Leveriza
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Leveriza
October 21, 1964 - July 10, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Lydia Leveriza, Age 55, of Danville, CA, passed away in the company of her daughter on July 10th, 2020, at 3:30am. Lydia was diagnosed with uterine cancer in September of 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ysabela Soares, her parents, Bert and Lena Leveriza, and her siblings, Louella Leveriza, Maria Pettit, Louis Leveriza, and Burt Leveriza. Lydia was born in Manila, Philippines, and was raised in Walnut Creek. She graduated from Northgate High School in 1982, and has been co-owner of Diablo Printing along with her brother, Louis. She was well known in the Danville community for her generosity and charismatic personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Lydia Leveriza's name.


View the online memorial for Lydia Leveriza

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved